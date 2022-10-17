131 personal injury claims brought against Kilkenny and Carlow local authorities over five year period

131 claims for trips and falls on paths and public roads have been made against our local authorities in Carlow and Kilkenny over a five year period.

Figures in the Irish Independent show that between 2017 and June 2022 67 claims were made in Kilkenny with a total payout of €1,571,420.

64 personal injury claims were made in Carlow with €1,400,009 paid out.

The Carlow figure represented 103 claims per 100,000 population while Kilkenny’s amounted to 65 per 100,000 population.