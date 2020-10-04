The number of people being treated in hospital with Covid 19 is at its highest level since early June.

Latest figures show 134 people are in hospital with confirmed cases of coronavirus – including 12 admissions in the last 24 hours.

There are also 22 patients being treated in intensive care.

Yesterday saw 613 new cases of Covid 19 recorded, the highest daily figure since the middle of April.

Public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally thinks the emphasis should be on testing and tracing, rather than on more restrictions. He said ”My view at the moment is to take a big deep breath and look at what’s happening now, in terms of finding the cases, tracing, isolating, supporting people to go into isolation. All of that needs to be strengthened.” He added ”We are putting too many of our eggs in the one basket of social restrictions, which is very very important but the best thing is for the population itself to believe in what it’s doing