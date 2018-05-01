M9 closed after three-car pile-up

A serious road crash has caused traffic choas in Kilkenny this evening.

It’s understood that three people had to be taken to hospital after a major pile up on the M9.

The three-car crash happened at about 4.30pm on the south-bound lanes between Knocktopher and Mullinavat.

The M9 was closed from Junction 9 Danesfort to Junction 11 for several hours with a massive build up of traffic on the motorway itself and on the diversion routes in the area.

KCLR News understands that three people had to be taken to hospital but their injuries are not believed to be serious.