14 Men’s Sheds across Carlow and Kilkenny to share in nationwide million euro fund

14 local Mens Sheds are to share in a million euro funding pot.

The announcement was made by Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys at a men’s shed national conference in County Cavan today.

A grant, worth up to €3,000, will be made available to help with costs, including for heating, electricity, and insurance.

The nine beneficiaries in Kilkenny are DGK, Graignamanagh, Ferrybank, Thomastown, Kilkenny, Castlecomer, Mooncoin, Newpark Fen and Callan. While in Carlow monies are due to Carlow Travellers Men’s Sheds as well as the groupings in Borris, Tullow, Carlow and Leighlin.