14,000 Covid-19 vaccines administered in weekend walk-ins, including in Carlow and Kilkenny

More than 88% of people over the age of 12 in Ireland has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Figures show out of the total population more than two in every three people are fully vaccinated against the severe effects of the virus.

At the weekend 14,000 jabs were administered at walk-in centres, hundreds of them at IT Carlow and CIllin Hill in Kilkenny.

Meanwhile, see the latest figures on Covid cases and hospitalisations here