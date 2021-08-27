KCLR NewsNews & Sport

143 additional places for Community Employment (CE) and Tús schemes in Carlow and Kilkenny

It's part of the Pathways to Work programme

Edwina Grace 27/08/2021
Over 2,600 additional places on Community Employment and Tús schemes nationwide, 143 locally.

Of the approved 1,475 CE places, 58 are across nine schemes in Kilkenny, with 33 in five areas of Carlow. (See breakdown below).

While 1,164 more places can now be filled on Tús schemes for 19 counties across the country who applied for them – including 52 for Carlow County Development Partnership.

It’s part of Pathways to Work – the Government’s ambitious new employment services strategy.

