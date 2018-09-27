The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 27/9/2018

Joining us tonight in studio were James Murphy, Kilkenny Chairman of the IFA and Michael Somers, Forestry Expert with Teagasc and by Noel Doyle, a dry stock farmer, both of them proud residents of Coon in North Kilkenny. Michael and Noel talked about the rich heritage of threshing and told us about an interesting event happening on Sunday, September 30th at 1:30.

James and Matt then discussed some current issues facing farmers, particularly fodder resources, cash flow and taxation.

Tim Ashmore, deputy principal at Kildalton College joined us on the phone to tell us about their Open Day happening on Friday week, October 5th.

Marianne Mulhall from Teagasc joined us on the phone to discuss issues in Carlow and outlined the continuing campaign by Teagasc to ensure that farmers have sufficient fodder for the winter and also briefed us on winter planning, an options course (built around on farm alternative enterprises and financial planning.

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart , George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report and James remained with us to discuss prices.