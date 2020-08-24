Covid-19 latest: 147 new cases with Carlow among counties named

New cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Carlow as part of the latest 147 reported by NPHET.

Kilkenny does not have any new cases according to the latest announcement.

No further deaths have been notified so the death toll remains 1,777 as of midnight on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 73 are in Dublin, 17 in Kildare, 12 in Offaly, 11 in Wicklow, 9 in Limerick and the remaining 25 cases are inClare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Tipperary and Wexford as well as Carlow.

There is now a total of 28,116 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.