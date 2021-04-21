Covid-19 latest: 15 deaths, 401 cases, with up to 8 in Carlow & Kilkenny

Less than nine new local cases of Covid-19 have been reported along with 15 Covid-related deaths and 401 new cases of the virus nationwide.

Less than 5 news cases have been found in each of the two local counties with a slight improvement in the infection rates.

Kilkenny remains best in the country on 21 per 100,000 population, which is down two on Tuesday’s figures.

Carlow is eight best with a 14-day incidence rate of 70 per 100,000, also down two from the previous day.