KCLR NewsNews & Sport

15 more jobs to be created by Carlow company across Ireland, UK and Poland

Five positions at each of the bases are expected

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 03/02/2022

15 more jobs are being created by Carlow based Stryve.

The private cloud company’s confirmed a one million euro investment into the UK, Poland and Ireland with five new positions in each of the three bases expected in the next year.

CEO Andrew Tobin has been telling KCLR News it’s off the back of a busy time and things aren’t showing any signs of slowing down.

Listen here:

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 03/02/2022