15 more jobs to be created by Carlow company across Ireland, UK and Poland
Five positions at each of the bases are expected
15 more jobs are being created by Carlow based Stryve.
The private cloud company’s confirmed a one million euro investment into the UK, Poland and Ireland with five new positions in each of the three bases expected in the next year.
CEO Andrew Tobin has been telling KCLR News it’s off the back of a busy time and things aren’t showing any signs of slowing down.
