Dawn Meats is set to hire 15 more people as part of a €125million contract with Aldi.

The five-year-agreement for the family-owned business will also see it add six new lines to the retailer’s range.

It means a €5million expansion plan for their facility in Waterford – the company already employ over 8,000 staff in 12 countries and across 11 sites in Ireland, including Grannagh in Kilkenny.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD said; “I welcome this announcement by ALDI of their continued commitment to Irish suppliers and their support for producers around the country. This €125 million announcement with Dawn Meats is an indication of the scale of ALDI’s commitment to the Irish beef sector and is an endorsement of the quality of beef produced by Irish farmers every day.”

Dawn Meats CEO, Niall Browne, said; “We are delighted to continue our partnership with ALDI for this significant contract. For over 10 years now, we have been proud to be involved with ALDI Ireland’s success story providing an increasing range of consistent quality and sustainably sourced meat products.”

He added; “We look forward to continue developing, growing and innovating with ALDI, building on our long-standing successful relationship.”

Colin Breslin, Managing Director of Buying and Services, ALDI Ireland said; “ALDI is deeply committed to supporting our Irish suppliers. This year, we are marking 25 years of operations in Ireland. Our recent economic impact report revealed that since we first opened in 1999, ALDI has spent more than €10 billion with Irish suppliers, demonstrating the scale of our commitment to Ireland. Today, we’re proud to work with more than 330 Irish suppliers and continue to provide high quality products and unbeatable value to all our customers.

He also said; “We are delighted to extend our relationship with Dawn Meats, a company that shares our commitment to quality and sustainability. This continued partnership ensures that our customers can enjoy the best Irish beef, sourced sustainably, and produced to the highest standards.”