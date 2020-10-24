1,500 ESB customers in Tullow, Co Carlow hit by power outage

Tullow’s in near darkness this evening after being hit by two ESB faults.

Power went out just after 6pm on 1,399 customers in the Bishops Cross area of the town while a short time before that another 125 were affected on the Thomas Traynor Street side.

The utility company’s aware of the issues & says it’s working to solve them

Restoration’s expected by 10pm tonight.

KCLR News understands some businesses have had to close early, including Flynn’s Foodhall (see below from Facebook) while many homes have also been impacted.