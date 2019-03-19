A house that will provide an overnight respite service for local children with disabilities is finally complete.

The building on the Castledermot Road in Tullow was purchased early last year by the HSE and will be run by Enable Ireland.

The last overnight respite locally closed its doors back in December of 2015.

Speaking to KCLR News, Carlow TD Pat Deering says this house should be fully handed over in the next four to six weeks.

Deputy Deering adds that he hopes it will be a support to local parents & that conversations with them are ongoing.