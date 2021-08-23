Covid-19 latest: 1,592 new cases with 32 admitted to ICU in the past week

1,592 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening.

318 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalised, with figures last night showing 14 were in St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny

In the last seven days, 32 people were admitted to intensive care with Covid with a total of 60 people now in ICU with a median age of 55 – meaning have are younger than 55.