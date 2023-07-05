16 hundred new homes and businesses across Kilkenny can now connect to high speed fibre broadband

The NBI is hooking up more Kilkenny locals around Johnstown.

16 hundred new homes and businesses in the Urlingford, Freshford, and Tullaroan areas can now connect to high-speed fibre connections on the National Broadband Ireland network.

They can now order or pre-order broadband on its high-speed fibre network.

It brings the number of premises in County Kilkenny reached up to 19 thousand.

Anyone living near Johnstown can enter their Eircode on the NBI.ie website to see if they are ready to connect.