KCLR News
COVID-19 latest: 16 new Ireland deaths as 2 new local cases reported.
arlow and Kilkenny have have one new case each of COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours.
Carlow and Kilkenny have have one new case each of COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours.
There have been 437 positive test results in the two counties to date: 293 in Kilkenny, and 144 in Carlow.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has reported that 16 more people with COVID-19 have died.
There have now been a total 1,518 coronavirus-related deaths in Ireland.
There are 129 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There is now a total of 23,956 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.