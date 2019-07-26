Kilkenny councillors will today hear the results of four separate public consultation processes

The next steps in a number of housing developments in Kilkenny will be decided this afternoon.

Three housing projects and one town enhancement scheme will be discussed by councillors later.

The results of four separate public consultation processes will be brought to councillors at today’s meeting.

The first is in relation to Piltown’s Urban Enhancement Works.

They’ll see two new roundabouts installed, pedestrian crossings, and additional space for outdoor seating, among other measures.

The second is the plan to build six houses behind the Presentation Secondary School in Kilkenny – at Smithslands South.

There’s also a plan for six houses off the Golf Links Road, at Newpark Lower – the site of the former Mulhalls Shop.

The final project up for discussion is the development of the Old Fire Station in Graiguenamanagh.

It’s to be demolished and two one-bed apartments built in its place.

Public submissions were being sought on all these projects up until earlier this month.

They’ll be brought to councillors today so the next steps can be decided on.