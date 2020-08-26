Covid-19 latest: 164 new cases with 8 in Carlow

Eight new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Carlow among 164 notified to NPHET in the past 24 hours.

Kilkenny is also named as one of the counties where new cases have been found.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre so the total remains 1,777.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says 93 positive test were recorded in Dublin, 22 in Kildare, 10 in Tipperary, 9 in Cork, 8 in Carlow, 6 in Waterford, 6 in Offaly and the remaining 10 cases are in Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth and Roscommon.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn says “We have seen a significant number of cases in Dublin, Kildare, Tipperary, Limerick, Cork and Carlow over the past number of days. I would urge people everywhere to follow the public health advice and reduce mixing of households where at all possible.”