KCLR News
16,800 local people get Pandemic Unemployment Payment today
Department of Social Protection says 16,800 people get the Covid 19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Carlow and Kilkenny
There are 16,800 people getting the Covid 19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Carlow and Kilkenny
The Department of Social Protection says at total of 533,000 people got the €350 payment today.
7,200 are in Carlow with 9,600 in Kilkenny.
There’s also 1,000 people qualified for the Enhanced Illness Benefit accross the two counties – 600 in Kilkenny and 400 in Carlow.