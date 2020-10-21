KCLR News

16-year-old remanded to Oberstown after Carlow stabbing

Teenager has been charged with assault causing harm after the incident in the Fairways estate

Carlow Courthouse. Pic - Google Maps
A 16-year-old Carlow boy has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged over a stabbing in the town this week.

He was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning after another 16-year-old was rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

The teenager’s been charged with assault causing harm and remanded to the Oberstown Dentention Centre in Dublin.

He’s due to appear again before Carlow District court next Wednesday.

