16-year-old remanded to Oberstown after Carlow stabbing
Teenager has been charged with assault causing harm after the incident in the Fairways estate
A 16-year-old Carlow boy has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged over a stabbing in the town this week.
He was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning after another 16-year-old was rushed to hospital in a serious condition.
The teenager’s been charged with assault causing harm and remanded to the Oberstown Dentention Centre in Dublin.
He’s due to appear again before Carlow District court next Wednesday.