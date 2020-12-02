Covid-19 latest: 17 new cases in Carlow & Kilkenny, 270 nationally with 5 more deaths

There’s been 17 new local cases of Covid-19 announced.

Nationally 270 new cases have been confirmed along with 5 more virus-related deaths.

Kilkenny’s 14-day incidence rate is down slightly from 148 to 145 per 100,000 after nine new cases.

Carlow’s infection rate is up to 93 per 100,000 (from 81) after 8 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Both rates are higher than the national average of 85 per 100,000.

Kilkenny is now 4th highest rate in the country with Carlow 10th among the worst performing counties.