17% of grades to be marked down in revised Leaving Cert system

17 percent of Leaving Cert grades are to be reduced, while 4 percent will be increased as part of a revised calculated grades system.

The Cabinet has rowed back on plans to use a school’s past academic record to predict this year’s grades.

The Department of Education says the updated Calculated Grades model places a greater emphasis on the estimated marks provided by schools to the 2,000 local students and the 59,000 others across the country.

The ASTI says it’ll keep an open mind on the process until students and teachers have an opportunity to consider the eventual results.