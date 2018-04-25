17 people from Kilkenny & Carlow have died in work related activities in past decade
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

17 people from Kilkenny & Carlow have died in work related activities in past decade

Today is International day for those injured or killed in the workplace

KCLR96FM News & Sport 2 hours ago
Less than a minute

There have been 17 work related deaths over the past 10 years in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Today is International Day for Those Injured or Killed in the Workplace & organisations are being encouraged to mark the date with awareness raising initiatives.

Between 2008 & 2017 501 people across the country died during work activity – 13 of these in Kilkenny and 4 in Carlow – while thousands more were injured in some way.

Businesses are being encouraged to review their approach to safety & health in their workplace & to look at training sessions & other initiatives in-house or online.

KCLR96FM News & Sport

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close