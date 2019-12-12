The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 12/12/2019

First tonight we were joined by Siobhán Kavanagh, Regional Manager at Teagasc. She spoke with Matt about a number of current issues under discussion within the organisation at the moment including water quality, sustainable farming and the role of the suckler cow in the rural economy.

Eoin Lowry, Business Manager with the Irish Farmers Journal, joined us on the line to discuss today’s IFJ report on profit margins in the agri-food / supermarket sector where high double digit margins are the norm from meat to potatoes.

Matt caught up with recently appointed EU Trade Commissioner, Phil Hogan, at a celebration of Kilkenny Creamery and had a brief discussion about the current agricultural issues at EU level (including the ever present Brexit).

Austin Finn, Land Mobility Manager with Macra Na Feirme joined us in studio to discuss issues around farm partnerships, leases and land mobility.

As usual, we had the Farm Diary (sponsored by Tullow Mart), Michael Lynch was in studio to deliver the Kilkenny Mart report (Sponsored by Kilkenny Mart) and Eric Driver gave an update on Tullow Mart sales prices.