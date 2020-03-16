KCLR LiveKCLR Live

Covid-19 Jobseekers Emergency Payments Guide

KCLR96FM News & Sport 16/03/2020

We have a step by step guide from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection to help employees to apply for the Covid-19 emergency unemployment payment.  You can download the form by  clicking on the guide here and download the form here.

The South East Divisional office of the Department have also requested:

Please contact your local Intreo Centre in advance of lay-offs if at all possible. The local offices in County Carlow are at:

    1. Muine Bheag Social Welfare Branch Office, Regent Street, Carlow, Muine-Bheag, R21 TN32, (059)9722940  [email protected]
    2. Tullow Branch Office, Abbey Street, Tullow, Co. Carlow, (059)9152500   [email protected]
    3. Carlow Intreo Centre, Intreo Centre Carlow, Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Kennedy Avenue, Carlow, R93 EC57 , (059)9170170    [email protected]

***Thanks to County Carlow Chamber for sharing this information with KCLR Live listeners.

