Covid-19 Jobseekers Emergency Payments Guide

We have a step by step guide from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection to help employees to apply for the Covid-19 emergency unemployment payment. You can download the form by clicking on the guide here and download the form here.

The payment is now a one-page application form – and you can get more information here: https://www.gov.ie/en/service/be74d3-covid-19-pandemic-unemployment-payment/

A link to the statement from the Department of Employment affairs and Social Protection is here:: https://www.gov.ie/en/press-release/965011-covid-19-introduction-of-simplified-unemployment-payments-for-employ/

The South East Divisional office of the Department have also requested:

Please contact your local Intreo Centre in advance of lay-offs if at all possible. The local offices in County Carlow are at:

Muine Bheag Social Welfare Branch Office, Regent Street, Carlow, Muine-Bheag, R21 TN32, (059)9722940 [email protected] Tullow Branch Office, Abbey Street, Tullow, Co. Carlow, (059)9152500 [email protected] Carlow Intreo Centre, Intreo Centre Carlow, Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Kennedy Avenue, Carlow, R93 EC57 , (059)9170170 [email protected]

***Thanks to County Carlow Chamber for sharing this information with KCLR Live listeners.