Carlow County Council Update on Services During Covid-19

Carlow local authorities are monitoring the ongoing situation with the coronavirus and following the latest advice from the HSE and Government. The Council has closed libraries, the county museum and tourism offices to the public, however, they are continuing to provide all other services.

Council Chief

Council Chief Executive Kathleen Holohan says a number of services have adapted to the situation with services being delivered by phone or email to achieve social distancing as advised by the HSE. She said: “This includes our library with their e-newspaper services and supports for the business community delivered in a virtual classroom”. Library staff have been praised for their creativity in continuing to provide many of their services remotely and online. Meanwhile, the Council’s senior management team meets regularly to put plans in place for continuing essential services.

Ms Holohan continued: “I know County Carlow has an amazing community spirit and at this time, I’d encourage everybody to reach out to people who may be isolated in their community via phone, e-mail or messaging service as we all have a role to play in this national effort”.

The public may find the following information from the Council useful…

Front Desk

The Customer Service Desk in County Buildings remains open to the public with all other services accessed by appointment only. These can be made over the phone or by email. Where possible, the public is asked to contact the Council by phone or email.

Information

If you want to keep up to date on what’s happening with Council services, check out their website www.carlow.ie and www.water.ie and KCLR for updates.

All public areas in the Council have been provided with signage and hand sanitising facilities and in the interest of public health we would ask members of the public to avail of these facilities when visiting our Offices.

Useful Contacts

Business

Carlow County Council understand many companies have had to make difficult decisions over the past number of days and people will have to make difficult decisions in the coming weeks also. Carlow County Council ‘s Local Enterprise Office have in place a team of advisors in-house to give advice on the supports from government as they arise, these include:

Confidential Business Advice:Our Team of advisors will conduct meetings via phone or e-mail to discuss and give advice on the range of government supports available to business. Mentoring – Strategy Planning: We have a team of strategy advisors who are there to help in planning for the future. In order to participate in strategy mentoring you will be required to provide the mentor with financial details. General Mentoring:Carlow County Council have a team of mentors available to advise on a variety of business subjects.

The Government have announced a variety of supports for the business community and as the details emerge our advisors will be available to advise companies on the best approach to avail of these services. For further information contact the Local Enterprise Office on [email protected] or call 059-9129783

Tenants

In line with the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection guidelines, it is now possible for Carlow County Council tenants and HAP customers to apply to have their rent reassessed if their income has changed.

All tenants seeking such a rent reassessment due to loss of earnings or employment because of the Covid-19 pandemic, should scan/post a letter from their employer, confirming loss of income to our housing section.

This will allow us to begin re-assessments as quickly as possible. If there is a time lag in changing the rent payment, adjustments will be backdated.

Library Services – E-Newspapers

Early in the week , Carlow Libraries announced the launch of their newest online service, which is e-Newspapers and Press Reader which can be accessed at the following link: http://www.carlowlibraries.ie/online-library/read

Library members can access this service using your library barcode. Users can read your favourite national and international digital newspapers such as The Irish Independent, Sunday Independent, The Guardian and many more. In addition, you can access a variety of magazines.

The service can be accessed at pressreader.com or the mobile app on Android/Apple.

Community Engagement

Carlow County Council understand that some residents might be socially isolated due to the fact they are isolating as guided by the HSE or are in the risk category. Carlow County Council know from our work with communities that County Carlow has an amazing community spirit and we would encourage people to reach out via phone or messaging service to people who are isolated in our communities in particular our elderly at this time. Carlow County Council would remind everybody of the HSE guidelines around hand hygiene, coughing etiquette and social distancing.

CONTACT NUMBERS FOR PUBLIC QUERIES: 059-9170 300– Main Council Number