175th anniversary of Kilkenny City’s Train Station to be celebrated

The 175th anniversary of Kilkenny city’s train station will be officially celebrated.

Iarnroid Eireann’s confirmed to KCLR News that it’s planning a ceremony to mark the date next month.

Rail enthusiast Donie Butler has been trying to get this off the ground, and he believes that it’s important to herald the duration of the rail service, in particular at a time when the push is on to take cars off the roads.

He says even more could have been made of the train service; “It’s very regretable that Irish Rail or CIE didn’t deem it worthy to retain the land that the track beds lay on, because some beautiful parts of the country have greenways today as a consequence of that. But, nevertheless, we have the very important line today still from Kilkenny to Dublin, and from Kilkenny to Waterford, and in south Kilkenny too.”