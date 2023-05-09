176 customers in Tullow are still without power this morning

176 homes in Tullow are still without power this morning following thunderstorms last night.

ESB say they hope to have power fully restored by 12.45pm today.

It comes as thousands of homes across Carlow were without power last night.

A Status Yellow Thunderstorm Warning was in place until 9pm yesterday in both Carlow and Kilkenny.

Customers are being urged to check the ESB website for restoration times.