18 organisations in Carlow and Kilkenny to get a share of €1.4million funding
They're a mixture of sporting and school groups
18 local organisations are to share in 1.4 million euro funding pot.
It’s part of the Intel employees’ Matching Grant Scheme.
11 sports and school groupings in Carlow will divide over €20,000 with seven benefitting in Kilkenny.
These are:
- Clonegal National School
- County Carlow Football Club
- Gaelscoile Eoghain Ui Thuairisc
- Killeshin FC
- Palatine GAA Club
- Rathvilly Juvenile GAA Club
- Scoil Mhuire gan Smal
- Setanta GAA Ceatharlach
- Slaney Rovers AFC
- St Patrick’s National School
- Tullow RFC
- Blacks & Whites Camogie Club via Blacks & Whites GAA Club
- Clara GAA Club
- Clara National School
- Conahy Shamrocks GAA Club
- Holycross National School, Firoda
- Lisdowney National School | Scoil BhrÃde N.S.
- St. Patricks NS