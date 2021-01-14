1,838 people with Covid-19 are being treated in Irish hospitals as of this morning (Thursday)

1,838 people with Covid-19 are being treated in Irish hospitals as of Thursday morning.

The National Public Health Emergency Team are meeting to discuss the situation in the facilities.

It’s the highest number of patients with the disease on wards since the start of the pandemic.

There’s been a five percent increase on yesterday’s total, while today’s figure shows an almost 80% rise on last Thursday.

In the past 24 hours there have been 149 admissions to hospital, while in the same period there’s been 128 discharges – which is a new record.

Figures from last night show there are 176 people receiving treatment in ICU after testing positive.