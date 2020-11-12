The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 12th November 2020

On Thursday’s Show,

Two young women, one from Kilkenny- one from Carlow who have each won 20,000 euro scholarships, tell us about how they are getting on with their first year at University.

Its Science week, Sue has been talking to Dr Brian Deegan about his job in Irish Water

Gary Maher on the forthcoming Ireland game and Seani Maguire’s inclusion in the team,

Sean Butler on where we are with Trump and the border question and Covid,

Edward Hayden drops by for a chat

As does Matt O Keefe ahead of tonight’s Farm Show

And the runaway success of Dialize Clothing after Paddy Cox’s appearance on the Late Late show.