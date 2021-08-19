1,890 12 to15-year-olds in Carlow and Kilkenny have had their first Covid-19 vaccine

124,000 of those aged between 12 and 15 have now registered for a Covid vaccine.

While 72,000 have now received a first dose.

Of these, 1,124 were vaccinated in the Kilkenny centre up to the close of business yesterday, while 766 doses were administered in Carlow.

It comes after the vaccine portal opened for that age group last week.

Damien McCallion, the director of the HSE’s vaccination campaign, says parents still considering the issue should look at official information sources.