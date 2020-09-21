One man killed, one seriously injured, in latest N24 crash

A man in his 40s has died after a crash between a van and a lorry on the N24 between Kilsheelin and Carrick-on-Suir in Co. Tipperary this morning.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident which happened at 7.25am.

A man in his 60s who was driving the lorry was taken to Waterford University Hospital with serious injuries.

The road remains closed and anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardai.