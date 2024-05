Some local teenagers are celebrating after taking home prizes at the National Student Enterprise Awards.

Close to 30,000 took part in this year’s event across the country with contenders from Carlow and Kilkenny announced earlier this year.

There was success for Presentation de la Salle in Bagenalstown and Tullow Community School:

While Kilkenny was represented by teams from Coláiste Abhainn Rí in Callan and Presentation Secondary School in Kilkenny.