Kilkenny’s gearing up to welcome Bruce Springsteen this weekend.

The Boss returns to UPMC Nowlan Park for his sold-out session in two days time, 11 years after his last local gig.

Fans from across the globe have been arriving since Monday in the hopes of securing pit passes – yesterday we heard from Mary who travelled from Germany and also from the venue’s lead groundsman who too is a huge Springsteen fan.

Many across the city too are delighted with the boost the event will bring to the local economy.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace has been out chatting to those from near & far:

Details surrounding the event were unveiled at a special press conference recently – find that here.

Concert Promoter

Peter Aiken’s the man behind Aiken Promotions and he’s been updating The KCLR Daily on Sunday’s gig;

Bruce Fans and Traffic Plans

Divisional Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe has been outlining the traffic arrangements for Sunday’s gig on The KCLR Daily amid fans of The Boss;

Extra Trains

Barry Kenny of Irish Rail has been outlining the additional train services for Sunday;

Benefits to Business

When Bruce Springsteen last visited Kilkenny, he and his team booked out KBowl at MacDonagh Junction – the team there have been remembering that and the impact it had;

Manager of the Smithwick’s Experience Ignacio Peregrina has been outlining the benefits to businesses in having The Boss in the area;

Concert Day Essentials