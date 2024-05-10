Slap on the sunscreen, today looks set to be the hottest yet of 2024.

Temperatures could peak at 22 or 23 degrees.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says that after a cloudy morning sunny spells will break through later.

He notes; “Yes it will be the warmest day of the year so far, temperatures getting up to 22 degrees, possibly even a little bit higher maybe 23 degrees locally, the sun is quite strong already this time of the year so you will get sunburnt so don’t be tempted to not remember the sunscreen because it is important especially this time when we have very much good sunny spells”.