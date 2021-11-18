1-in-6 had Covid-like symptoms in past week as 4,650 new cases confirmed

1 in 6 people in Ireland had COVID-like symptoms like cough, sore throat, high temperature in the past week, according to the Chief Medical Officer.

4,650* cases of the virus have been confirmed this evening.

643 patients are hospitalised with the disease, 12 locally, with 118 in ICU.

CMO Dr. Tony Holohan if you experience any symptoms you must self-isolate and arrange a PCR test – not an antigen test to avoid passing the virus on to you family, friends or work colleagues.

The Tánaiste says no new restrictions would need to be imposed if everyone was vaccinated.

Leo Varadkar says Government will be looking at whether more measures are needed before Christmas over the coming weeks.

He’s told CNN he wants to see a further push towards vaccination.