KCLR News
First coronavirus death confirmed in Ireland
The elderly woman, who had an underlying illness, died in a hospital in the east of the country
The first death linked to coronavirus in Ireland has been confirmed.
The woman who was elderly and had an underlying illness, died in a hospital in the east of the country.
She was one of 34 people to have contracted the virus so far in Ireland.
She was being treated in hospital initially for respiratory problems, when she was diagnosed with COVID 19.
It’s been confirmed that she has sadly passed away in a hospital in the east of the country.