First Covid-19 vaccines could be in Ireland this month with Nowlan Park a possible local vaccination centre

The first doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine could be administered in Ireland before the end of the year, according to the Health Minister.

It’s emerged that the European Medicines Agency may potentially declare approval next Monday – eight days earlier than previously expected – with the formal marketing authorisation by the 23rd of December.

That could see small batches of vaccine delivered to Ireland before New Years’.

And it’s been confirmed that Nowlan Park could be a vaccine centre – the HSE has confirmed that current testing centres could be used next year to set up mass-vaccination sites.

The government’s been setting out its plan for how 14.6 million doses will be distributed across the country.

It’ll start in nursing homes and large hospitals, with mass vaccination centres set up once more vaccines are available.

Around 1,500 healthcare workers and 180 community-based staff will be involved in administering the jab.