Two appearing in court after gun & drugs seized in South Kilkenny

Two men are appearing in court today charged in relation to the seizures of drugs, a gun and cash in South Kilkenny this week.

The men, aged 29 and 32, were arrested on Wednesday after the gun was found, with 40 rounds of ammunition, when their car was stopped in the Slieverue area.

Cocaine worth up to €35,000 was discovered in a search of a house in South Kilkenny and €33,000 in cash was also seized in Waterford city.

They’re appearing before Waterford District Court this afternoon.

A third man arrested has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.