Covid-19 latest: 2 deaths, 383 new cases, with up to 9 in Carlow & Kilkenny

There has been two more Covid-related deaths and 383 new cases announced with up to nine cases local to Carlow and Kilkenny.

There’s been five new cases reported in Kilkenny on Tuesday.

The county has dropped to 3rd best in the country – behind Kerry and Wexford – after the 14-day incidence rate climbed to 30 per 100,000.

Carlow had between 1-and-4 more positive test results and the infection rate is 11th best on 86 per 100,000, with the national average now at 134.