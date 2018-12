The manager of a homeless shelter in Kilkenny says 2 local families will spend Christmas in a hotel room.

But the good news is that both will be housed in the New year.

Noel Sherry of the Good Shepherd says at their busiest this year the hostel was home to 36 men – there’s 11 there now for Christmas.

The Shelter recently opened an emergency service for women and provided 51 homes in the community.