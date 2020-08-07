Covid-19 latest: Two new Carlow Kilkenny cases among 98 nationwide

At least two new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed locally.

Health officials have named Carlow and Kilkenny as two of the 15 counties affected by the 98 new cases confirmed on Friday.

KCLR understand that two patients are being treated in St Lukes Hospital for the coronavirus.

Four more Covid-related deaths are also being reported bringing the overall death toll to 1,772.

35 of the new cases are located in Kildare, 26 in Offaly, 6 in Wexford, 5 in Laois, 5 in Dublin, and 21 are spread across ten other counties including Carlow and Kilkenny.

There is now a total of 26,470 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.