Covid-19 latest: 20 deaths, 584 cases, with up to 9 in Carlow & Kilkenny

There have been 20 more coronavirus-related deaths and 584 new Covid-19 cases, with up to 9 in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Kilkenny has had 5 new cases reported by NPHET on Friday evening and the infection rate has gone up again by 6 to 46 cases per 100,000 people over the past fortnight, which is still in the best four counties in the country.

Carlow has had less than five new cases again on Friday and has gone from 8th to 15th highest 14-day incidence rate 123 per 100,000 – which is down 39 on Thursday’s figures.

The national average is now down slightly to 158 per 100,000.