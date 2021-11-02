20 new chartered accountants in Carlow and Kilkenny are being conferred this week

Carlow and Kilkenny have 20 new chartered accountants.

The local trainees are among 1,000 new Chartered Accountants from across Ireland being conferred in virtual ceremonies this week

17 are in Kilkenny and three in Carlow all sat their Final Admitting Exams entirely online.

Chartered Accountants Ireland is the largest professional accountancy body in Ireland, with 30,000 members globally with two-thirds of those in the Republic.