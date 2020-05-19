20 suspected Covid-19 cases reported at St Lukes

St Luke’s Hospital has been dealing with a surge in the number of suspected cases of coronavirus.

Latest HSE figures show 20 patients at the hospital were awaiting test results on Monday night.

KCLR understands the figure has since fallen but there has also been a slight increase on the number of patients being treated for the virus as more results were received.

More up to date figures will be released tonight.

Meanwhile, the INMO says 12 patients were waiting for a bed at the local hospital this morning.