2000% rise in number of remote working positions according to IrishJobs.ie

There’s been a 2,000% rise in the number of remote working jobs advertised.

IrishJobs.ie says the changing ways people work during the pandemic is reflected in its figures, which compare listings on the website, compared with 2019.

Science, Pharmaceuticals and Food saw a 161% increase in the number of vacancies in 2020 compared with the previous year.

General Manager Orla Moran says the option has always been there, but it’s only become popular in the last year.

She adds that the future of home working will be interesting to watch after an over 53% increase in the number of people searching for a remote job.