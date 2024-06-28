The 2024 Carlow and Kilkenny Garda Youth Awards winners have been announced.

The event celebrates outstanding young people who are aged between 13 and 21 years and recognises the good work they do in their respective communities.

Sponsored by Netwatch, the Woodford Dolmen Hotel hosted the annual ceremony this week after nominations for both counties were whittled down in four main categories.

Individual Award Winner: Franek Dobronski, Carlow

Group Award Winner: Carlow Comhairle na nÓg

Special Achievement Award Winner: Amber Ní Ruairc, Gaelcholaiste Ceatharlach

Community Safety Award Winner: YSI: Alarm on the Farm, St. Leo’s College, Carlow

Thomastown Area Award Winner: Sarah O’Mahoney, Tiernan Shefflin, Erin Walsh, Tommy Walsh

Kilkenny Area Award Winner: Maria Cezara Focsa

Carlow Area Award Winner: 1. Abby O’Neill 2. Peace and Justice Advocacy Group, St. Mary’s Academy CBS, Carlow

Some will go forward to the Garda National Youth Awards later this year.

Inspector Conor Nolan lead out proceedings on behalf of An Garda Síochána and says “Judging the contribution of young people under key themes was really challenging, our Award winners have made a real difference to people. I am delighted on behalf of An Garda Síochána to acknowledge the contribution of these young people to their communities, especially vulnerable people living among us. These are young people making a real difference”.

He adds “I want to thank Cathaoirleach Fergal Browne, Carlow Local Authority and Cathaoirleach Michael McCarthy, Kilkenny Local Authority for also supporting these young people and presenting awards on the night. I also want to thank Carlow Local Authority represented by Mr Michael Brennan, Director of Services and Kilkenny Local Authority represented by Mr Tim Butler, Director of Service. Both organisations are strongly represented here tonight also play a key role in the success of this event.”

Superintendent Anthony Farrell praised young award winners and acknowledged their valuable positive contribution to community life. He said “Volunteerism is a gift. Continue to use this gift and lead others in making a real difference.” And he acknowledged the support of family, friends, teachers and school principals as a key theme in success of young people..

Supt Farrell also paid tribute to sponsors Netwatch, noting; “Colin Hayes as CEO has always been supportive of the community work of An Garda Síochána, especially celebrating all that is positive. Netwatch success as market leaders in detection and security technology internationally has been in part reinvested into communities especially here in Carlow. That investment is beyond financial where with his team of ten colleagues came along in person to support the Awards evening in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel.”

Netwatch MD Colin Hayes said: “We are delighted to support the Carlow and Kilkenny Awards showcasing young people who make their communities a better place, or have shown fortitude and resolve. The awards are a great opportunity to recognise that a lot of good work is being done by young people throughout Kilkenny and Carlow on a daily basis, which speaks to the Netwatch mission; to create a fearless environment”.