21st anniversary of unveiling of Missing Persons national monument to be marked at Kilkenny Castle

The Missing Persons national monument in Kilkenny Castle was unveiled by then President Mary McAleese 21-years ago today (Saturday).

The monument, which features the handprints of family members of the missing, was commissioned by a trust established by the late Mary Phelan, from Callan, Co Kilkenny, whose sister, JoJo Dullard, has not been seen since November 1995.

The anniversary is being marked by a special event in the castle grounds tomorrow (Sunday).

People are advised to meet at the entrance to Kilkenny Castle at 11:30am to walk to the monument where there will be prayer and reflection, music by Kilkenny Gospel Choir and an address from Minister Simon Harris.