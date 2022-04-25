KCLR Live: Monday 25th April 2022

KCLR Live

On Monday’s show,

Stephen Breen crime editor with the Irish Sun talks to Eimear about the downfall of Daniel Kinahan.

Patrick Rafter is regarded as one of Ireland’s most outstanding musicians, international award winning violinist and conductor has toured Europe, the Middle East, South America and Asia as soloist, recitalist and chamber musician. He will be honored with a civic reception in Kilkenny later today

Murty Brennan spokesperson for the Older Person’s Forum in Kilkenny chats to Eimear about the hospital bed situation in St Lukes Hospital

Samantha Rawson The Canine College – A Dog’s Life with thanks to Connolly’s Red Mills answers all of your questions live on air.

Declan McCann The Friends of St Luke’s General Hospital were instrumental in starting a campaign for an MRI to be installed at St Luke’s. To ensure that the project went ahead The Friends committed to put up €250,000 of the MRI cost and he tells us all about it.

Cllr David Fitzgerald discusses the St Luke’s hospital developments and dog attacks that have been in the news.



European Tour winner Damien McGrane is set to host the annual Carlow GC Pro-Am this summer and with some of Ireland’s leading PGA professionals expected to play on the June Bank Holiday Monday, the club is hopeful of drawing a strong number of amateurs for their charity fundraiser

